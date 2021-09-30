Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. The company has a market cap of $960.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

