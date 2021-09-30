Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.88. 189,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

