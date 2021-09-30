Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

UPS traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

