Truvestments Capital LLC Has $611,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 96,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,623,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,370 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 268,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,362,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.33. 374,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,165. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

