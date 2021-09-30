Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,298.71. 127,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,404.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,359.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

