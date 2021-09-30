TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Announces Earnings Results

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ TC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.12. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Get TuanChe alerts:

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.