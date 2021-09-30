Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $312.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.45 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.85.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

