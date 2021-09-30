Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 76.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

