Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,046 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

