Twin Tree Management LP Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,963 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,698,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 549,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 943,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.