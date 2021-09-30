Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $773,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

