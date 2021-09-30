Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $629.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.68 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $676.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

