Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,178 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $338,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 82.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 20.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

