Typerium Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Typerium has a market capitalization of $638,462.24 and $89.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typerium has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Typerium coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00118513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00171269 BTC.

About Typerium

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

