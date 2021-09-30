Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 48.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 776,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 140,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

