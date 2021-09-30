U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $10.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $8.05 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.77 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

