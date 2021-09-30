UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after buying an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.