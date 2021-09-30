UniLend (UFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $28.12 million and $4.99 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00117373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00173984 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

