United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.