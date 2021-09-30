United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Natural Foods traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.11. Approximately 21,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,126,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

UNFI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.