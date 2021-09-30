Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMGP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.67.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.