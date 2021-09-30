Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UMGP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.67.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.