Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.77% from the company’s current price.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,220 shares of company stock valued at $335,272 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

