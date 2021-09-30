Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.77% from the company’s current price.
NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.42.
In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,220 shares of company stock valued at $335,272 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
