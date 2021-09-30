Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $3.70 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

UROY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

