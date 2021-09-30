Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Eric St Clair Stobart Acquires 3,250 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,250 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £7,182.50 ($9,383.98).

UEM stock opened at GBX 219.39 ($2.87) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £481.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

