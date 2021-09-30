Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,968 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for approximately 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $71,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $112.22. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,481. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

