Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267,014 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 974,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 140,592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 394,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 101,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

