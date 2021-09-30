Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,451. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $977.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.