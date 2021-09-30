Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,142 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 709% compared to the typical volume of 512 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

