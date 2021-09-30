Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $200.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.37. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $209.29.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.