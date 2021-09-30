Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTHR stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,620. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $209.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average of $197.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

