Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

VRA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 42,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,520. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $322.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

