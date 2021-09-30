VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VER. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of VER stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

