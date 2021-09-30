Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.29. Veritone shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

