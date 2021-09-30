Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Veritone has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $764.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

