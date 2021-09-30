Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 4,069,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

