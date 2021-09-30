Viacoin Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $14,715.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00351407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

