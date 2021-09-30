VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $42.49 million and $77.42 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00167352 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.