Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 312,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,248,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 124.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

