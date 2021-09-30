Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

