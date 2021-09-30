Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
