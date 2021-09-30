Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $2,048,220.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $222.75. 7,127,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,477. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.91. The stock has a market cap of $433.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

