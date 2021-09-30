Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,623 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.12. The stock had a trading volume of 226,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,056. The firm has a market cap of $436.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.64 and its 200 day moving average is $229.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

