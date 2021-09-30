Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

VCRA stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.28 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 107,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.