Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.52

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 10445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

