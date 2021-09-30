W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

