WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 111% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $147,431.56 and approximately $298.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00118182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00168909 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.