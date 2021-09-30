Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

WMT traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $139.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

