Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WTII traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,881,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,259. Water Technologies International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced atmospheric water generators. The company was founded by Patrick Doughty and William Scott Tudor on November 18, 1998 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

