Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Descartes Systems Group (DSG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE: DSG) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$101.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DSG stock traded up C$2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$104.09. 35,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$67.96 and a 52 week high of C$111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total value of C$1,270,802.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,700.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

