Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Descartes Systems Group (DSG)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE: DSG) in the last few weeks:

  • 9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$101.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/3/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DSG stock traded up C$2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$104.09. 35,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$67.96 and a 52 week high of C$111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total value of C$1,270,802.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,700.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

