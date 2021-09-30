WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

WSBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 12.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $344,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

