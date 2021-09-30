West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.40.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$108.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.8900009 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.70%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

